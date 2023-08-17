The Good Doctor 2.0: Man Receives Pig's Kidney In First-Of-Its-Kind Transplant

Medical practitioners at NYU Langone in New York City have reported a significant achievement. They have achieved a successful transplantation of a genetically modified pig kidney into a human recipient who had been declared brain dead, marking a pivotal advancement in the field. In July 2023, a surgical team conducted the removal of the recipient’s own kidneys and proceeded with the transplantation of the modified pig kidney along with the thymus. Preceding the transplantation, the pig kidney underwent genetic modifications to eliminate the presence of alpha-gal, a sugar molecule found on pig cell surfaces that is known to provoke an allergic reaction to red meat and contribute to organ rejection.

Dr. Robert Montgomery, Chair of the Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health and Director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute conveyed that the transplanted pig kidney has exhibited proper functionality over the span of a month via their official website. He further informed that the ongoing monitoring will continue for two months to be sure of the performance of the transplanted kidney.

Dr. Adam Griesemer, a Transplant Surgeon at NYU Langone Health, informed that the thymus was also transplanted, situated beneath the outer layer of the kidney. The reason for this procedure stemmed from the thymus’s role in safeguarding the transplanted kidney against potential immune system attacks.

The recipient of the transplant, identified as a brain-dead patient, Maurice Miller, aged 57, found representation through his sister, Mary Miller-Duff, who expressed pride in her brother’s involvement in this historic transplantation.

While talking to ABC News, she said “Mo, as I like to call him, was a kind, giving brother who loved life, and always lent a helping hand. It is only fitting that in his final act, he will be helping so many in need through this innovative medical advancement."

The success of the pig-to-human transplant raises prospects for xenotransplantation, a practice involving the transplantation of non-human cells and organs into humans, which had encountered several setbacks in the past.

In the previous year, the University of Maryland School of Medicine executed the transplantation of a genetically modified pig heart into a 57-year-old individual experiencing end-stage heart failure and unsuitable for conventional transplantation. However, two months later, the organ experienced abrupt failure, leading to the recipient’s demise.

Dr. Montgomery acknowledged concerns stemming from potential infection of the pig heart in the University of Maryland case, which could have contributed to the ultimate failure of the transplant. He highlighted that for the present transplant, these concerns were addressed through the implementation of a more sensitive test, capable of detecting latent viruses not easily identified in the blood.

In the United States alone, there are more than 103,000 people on the waiting list for a transplant, with nearly 88,000 of those waiting for a kidney, according to recent federal Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) data. Dr. Montgomery says that with the advancement of the mentioned procedure, there will be more hope for humans in need of transplants.