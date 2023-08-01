'The Mahi Swag': Mahendra Singh Dhoni Spotted Driving Red Vintage Car In Ranchi

Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for vintage cars and bikes is no secret. It was just weeks ago when cricket coach Venkatesh Prabhu gave fans a virtual tour of Dhoni’s insane automobile collection in Ranchi. Now, a video of the former Indian cricket team captain navigating on Ranchi streets in one of his vintage cars has garnered massive traction on social media. The short video captures Dhoni seated inside a red vehicle, which multiple car lovers on social media assume is an American Pontiac GTO. Donning black sunglasses cruises on the streets as an onlooker captures the moment.

At one point, Dhoni appears to be looking at the person capturing the moment on camera for a quick second before shifting his focus on driving again. Following traffic rules, the legendary captain has strapped his seat belt on as he gets filmed riding away in the vintage model.

With over five lakh views, Dhoni fans began hailing the clip as “Mahi Swag" in the comment section. Whereas many said the clip gave them “Damon Salvatore (Vampire Diaries) and Dean Winchester (Supernatural) vibes." A section on the internet also lauded Dhoni’s great taste. “Dhoni has good taste in automobiles and that GTO is fire," said one. Another added, “The car must be feeling blessed." One more wrote, “Man is living his life." Meanwhile, a user said, “My favourite person with my favourite car."

It seems Dhoni has finally got some free time to ride his vintage beats as this clip comes just days after he was spotted riding a rare vintage 1980 Rolls Royce. The previous footage also emerged from Ranchi and was shared on the Instagram page of Subodh Singh Kushwaha, who calls himself a die-hard Dhoni fan in his bio. Catch a glimpse of the cricketer riding the blue enigmatic car below:

When Venkatesh Prabhu visited Dhoni’s car garage in Ranchi, he was blown away by his passion for collecting automobiles. While giving fans a tour of the place, Venkatesh tweeted, “One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion."

Even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL. The team earlier this year defeated Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time.