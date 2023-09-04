The Master Storyteller: Why Gaurav Kapoor is a Stand-Up Stalwart

Gaurav Kapoor, a well-known Indian stand-up comedian, is celebrated for his distinctive storytelling prowess and the operation of two thriving YouTube channels. He is recognised for effortlessly engaging with audiences, delivering situational humour, including dark comedy, and offering a humorous perspective on everyday life. Gaurav embarked on his comedy journey by honing his craft on diverse open mic platforms, where he not only refined his talents but also garnered recognition by clinching awards in competitions such as Chalta Hai, Big Mic, and Buzz Off. In this piece, we delve into the life of this Delhi-based comedian.

Early Life

Gaurav Kapoor, born on November 30, 1987, hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. His family includes his father Yugal Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, a sister named Kritika Kapoor and two brothers, Prateek and Kritik. Before exploring the comedy scene, Gaurav came from a humble background and studied at Maharaja Agrasen College from 2007 to 2010, where he pursued a degree in journalism. Later, following his passion for fashion, he completed his post-graduation in fashion management at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in 2013.

Before starting his journey as a stand-up comedian, Gaurav built a career in journalism. He contributed his skills to various organizations such as ANI, The Hindu and My Mobile Magazine. Additionally, he ventured into sales roles with companies like, Reliance, Celio, Pantaloons, Timberland and Quiksilver, as well as some major luxury brands. Even in corporate, Gaurav’s sense of humour didn’t go unnoticed as he was known as the funniest guy during office events.

He then decided to turn his life around when he made the bold decision to become a comedian, leaving behind the security of his corporate job.

The Rise of Gaurav Kapoor

Gaurav Kapoor’s journey into the world of stand-up comedy began in 2015 when he participated in and performed at numerous open mic events in Mumbai, where he won several awards. However, his break came when he had the privilege of opening shows for well-known international comedians such as Vir Das and Russell Peters. In 2018, Gaurav’s popularity skyrocketed after he released his solo special, Hahakaar, on Amazon Prime Video, which provided him with the opportunity to showcase his talent to a global audience.

Also read: Meet Aditi Mittal, One of the First Indian Women to Take Up Comedy ‘Seriously’

Following the success of his Amazon Prime Video special, Gaurav continued to build his comedy career. He performed in numerous live shows and expanded his online presence. His YouTube channel, Gaurav Kapoor, has over 1 million subscribers, while his vlog channel has garnered more than 4 lakh subscribers.

His talent extends beyond stand-up comedy as Gaurav also acted in popular OTT shows like Sumukhi Suresh’s Pushpavali and Humorously Yours, created by Vipul Goyal, for which he received praise from audiences.

Personal Life

Amidst all this, Gaurav Kapoor entered a new phase of life as he married Shreya Sharma on February 28, 2017.