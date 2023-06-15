The Million-Dollar Question Of Which Came First 'Chicken Or Egg' Now Has An Answer

The age-old question of whether the chicken came first or the egg has finally been cracked. The answer might not be the one you might have expected. In a study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, scientists have unveiled surprising findings that challenge a long-held belief in evolutionary biology.

The research, conducted by a team led by Baoyu Jiang and Michael J Benton, delves into the reproductive strategies of amniotes. These are a group of vertebrates that includes reptiles, birds, and mammals. Traditionally, the hard-shelled egg was considered a defining feature of amniotes, providing protection and enabling their success on land. This new study examined 51 fossil species and 29 living species. It suggested that there may be more to the story.

The findings reveal that viviparity, the ability to give birth to live young, and extended embryo retention played a crucial role in the evolutionary branches of Amniota. Viviparity involves the retention of embryos inside the mother’s body for an extended period. This allows for optimal conditions for survival.

Extended embryo retention (EER) is a reproductive strategy where the mother retains the developing young for a varying amount of time. This study suggests that EER was a common characteristic in the ancestors of Mammalia, Lepidosauria (which includes lizards and their relatives), and Archosauria (which includes dinosaurs, crocodilians, and birds).

According to Professor Michael Benton from Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences, the amniotes evolved from amphibious creatures. These were the creatures that required water for feeding and breeding. However, with the evolution of the amniotic egg, they gained the ability to break away from water dependency.

Professor Benton in the University of Bristol press release explained that the amniotic egg acted as a “private pond" for the developing reptiles. It was perfect for protecting them from drying out in warm climates. It also allowed the Amniota to dominate terrestrial ecosystems.

The study’s project leader, Professor Baoyu Jiang, highlighted the flexibility observed in reproductive strategies among lizards and snakes. Some closely related species exhibit both viviparity and oviparity (laying eggs). This suggests that the transition between these two reproductive modes can occur more easily than previously assumed.

The research also sheds light on fossil evidence, revealing that many extinct species, including marine reptiles like ichthyosaurs and plesiosaurs, were live-bearers. This indicates that the transition between oviparity and viviparity occurred in various groups, not just among lizards.

The work conducted by this research team, alongside other recent studies, has revolutionized our understanding of amniote reproduction. It has dismissed the traditional “reptile egg" model. It has also highlighted the significance of extended embryo retention as an adaptive parental protection strategy.