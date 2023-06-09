The Mission To Identify The Real Tom Cruise In This Stunt Doubles Pic Is Impossible

In a world where striking resemblances are a frequent occurrence, a viral photo of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and his stunt doubles is causing a stir on social media. Shared on Twitter by Christopher Kanagaraj, the picture has left netizens scratching their heads in disbelief. What makes this image particularly mind-boggling is the uncanny similarity between Cruise and his stunt doubles – a resemblance that no one saw coming. Little did the unsuspecting online community know that this mind-blowing photo was not the result of finding a group of stunt performers who happened to bear an uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood star. In fact, it turns out that the image was generated with the help of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

“Tom Cruise’s stunt doubles,” read the tweet alongside the snap. It is hard to pinpoint which out of the three people in the snap is the real Tom Cruise. But then again, Artificial Intelligence is bound to be that perfect. In fact, the trio is even dressed in similar fits and has the same hairstyle. Apart from the slight difference in their heights, there is pretty much nothing else one can pinpoint as a difference. Check out the mindboggling snap right here:

Tom Cruise’s stunt doubles 🙀 pic.twitter.com/jlgznLcyXH— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 7, 2023

As the AI-generated photo gained traction on Twitter, people flocked to the comments section to share their hilarious responses. Some joked that the real Tom Cruise should stand up, while others were confused about which one was the real Hollywood star. The viral sensation is the perfect example of the incredible advancements in AI technology, which can now replicate individuals with astonishing precision. While AI-generated imagery has been utilized in various industries, including film and advertising, this particular photo has managed to captivate the public’s imagination. “Can the real Cruise please stand up?” a Twitter user wrote.

Can the real #cruise please stand up— beerBABA (@Beerbaba11) June 8, 2023

Another tweet read, “This is a morphed pic. Zoom it and you can see that only the center guy is Tom Cruise. His face alone is imposed on the other two persons. That’s why the skin tone is changing from face to neck for them.”

This is a morphed pic. Zoom it and you can see that only center guy is Tom Cruise. His face alone is imposed on the other two persons. That's why the skin tone is changing from face to neck for them.— K (@badbns0021) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, a few people were convinced this image was an actual image of three people. “What? Absolutely gobsmacked by this? Did they have surgery or what? How?” a Twitter user wrote.

What ???? !!! Absolutely gobsmacked by this ? Did they have surgery or what ? How ??— seema'unlimited 🇮🇳 (@seemarkmenon) June 7, 2023

Check out some more reactions here:

@TomCruise They look a MCQ question to meNow why we know how you got your face mask — AARYA SRIEENATH (@AaryaSrieenath) June 7, 2023

Which one is the original one😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/qT9aM4XOWR— Gourav Behera (@Gouravb1007) June 7, 2023

Three of them look more Tom Cruise than Tom Cruise himself, even if he is there in the pic.— Chole Bhature (@askteddy) June 7, 2023

What do you think about this viral photo of digital doppelgangers?