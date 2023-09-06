The Moment US Marine Veteran Saved Man Caught In Deadly Rip Current

It was a normal day of surfing at the beach for 35-year-old Stephen Houser. But little did Houser know that he would become a saviour on the fateful day of September 3 at Sea Bright Beach in New Jersey. Houser, who according to the New York Post is a US Marine veteran, saved the life of a fellow swimmer named Gabe McCabe from a dangerous riptide in the Atlantic Ocean. If Houser failed to act quickly in the life-threatening situation, McCabe would definitely have lost his life. A video of the nailbiting rescue mission, undertaken by Houser was dropped on YouTube, leaving social media users frightened with the thought of the possible outcome.

According to the New York Post, Stephen Houser was enjoying a beach vacation with his family at the Sea Bright Beach. A trained surfer, Houser was filming a YouTube video of his stint in the waters when he suddenly noticed Gabe McCabe, caught in the riptide. Houser did not take much time to understand that McCabe was in distress. The video on Houser’s YouTube channel shows the horrifying footage of people swimming away from the riptide, and its treacherous currents.

A braveheart, Stephen Houser instead of turning away, paddled in the strong currents to reach a struggling Gabe McCabe and rescue him from the deadly situation. Houser used his surfboard as a makeshift raft and after a tiring effort managed to inch closer to McCabe. McCabe was heard mouthing a “thank you” to his rescuer adding that the turbulent waters “whipped” him around, reports the New York Post. McCabe holds onto the surfboard for dear life as Houser swims his way towards the shore, bringing them both into safety.

In an interaction with ABC News, Gabe McCabe revealed that he had never experienced anything so menacing as the riptide ever in his life. “It zapped the energy right out of me. With those currents, it could have turned out really deadly,” he added. McCabe expressed his gratitude to his saviour — Stephen Houser’s presence of mind and buoyant surfboard which enabled him to overcome the scary situation.

As per the New York Post, Stephen Houser had previously saved many swimmers in his life. During the interaction with ABC News, Houser added that he respects the waters and is well aware of the dangers brought on by rip currents. However, one good thing that happened due to this otherwise harrowing experience was that Houser and McCabe became lifelong friends.