The Mystery Behind The Tomb Of China's First Emperor

The discovery of the Terracotta Army in 1974 marked a historic moment for archaeologists. Farmers in the Shaanxi province of China stumbled upon human-like clay statues that turned out to be just the beginning of something extraordinary. Further archaeological excavations revealed a vast network of pits buried beneath the field, containing thousands of life-size terracotta models of soldiers. These incredible artefacts belong to China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, who ruled from 221 BC to 210 BC. The Terracotta Warriors have since become one of the world’s most iconic archaeological treasures.

Despite extensive research of the surrounding area, the tomb of the emperor remains a mystery. No one has seen what’s inside, since the emperor was buried more than 2,000 years ago. The secrets held within the tomb are still waiting to be unearthed.

One of the major reasons for not opening Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s tomb is that it might damage the site and the valuable historical information will be lost forever.

Archaeologist Kristin Romey, serving as a curatorial consultant for the Terracotta Warrior exhibition at New York City’s Discovery Times Square, sheds light on the mystery in a conversation with Live Science. According to her, “The big hill, where the emperor is buried, nobody’s been in there. Partly it’s out of respect for the elders, but they also realize that nobody in the world right now has the technology to properly go in and excavate it."

Comparing Qin Shi Huang’s excavation with Egyptian King Tut’s tomb, she highlights how the excavation techniques of the past led to the loss of information. She praises the Chinese government’s approach of taking its time to ensure that modern techniques are used to safeguard priceless treasures.

“Even though we may think we have great archaeological excavation techniques right now, who knows, a century down the road if we open this tomb, what they’re going to say?" she added.

Qin Shi Huang was laid to rest in a tomb complex which is considered the most lavish burial site ever built in China. This vast complex resembled a city.

Since the initial discovery, archaeologists have unearthed around 2,000 life-size clay soldiers from the terracotta army guarding the tomb of Emperor Qin Shi Huang. However, experts speculate that over 8,000 statues are yet to be found.