The 'Optical Illusion' Cycle Lane In UK Has Locals Furious: 59 Injured And Counting

A cycle lane that looks like an optical illusion in Keynsham, United Kingdom has been causing problems for pedestrians and cyclists alike, with 59 injuries reported in the past year alone. Some locals have described the lane as an ‘optical illusion’ due to the confusion caused by the kerbs and white lines. This confusion has led to people tripping and falling, resulting in 21 claims against the council. While seven of these claims have been rejected, the rest remain open and are being investigated. Local councilor Alan Hale has warned that the road could lead to a fatal injury if no action is taken.

LADbible quoted him as saying, “There can be no other local authority in the country that has created a development that has succeeded in seriously injuring 59 people at least and have done nothing to address the situation. We are elected to make our community safe, not to inflict significant injuries. To make it safe we need the administration and officers to take positive action, not sit on their hands.”

Despite these concerns, the council has stated that no insurance claims have been settled and no payments have been made. Mr Hale has been contacted by concerned citizens since the road was opened, but the council has only stated that they are ‘monitoring’ the situation. He has called for positive action to be taken to make the community safe, rather than allowing significant injuries to continue.

Work has been done to try and improve the lane, with the tarmac being painted red in August, but this did not stop people from falling. Mr Hale has suggested that the cycle lane be removed entirely, but Mark Roper, the council’s cabinet member for economic development, regeneration, and growth, has defended how the council has dealt with the situation. He stated that the lane was built to government standards and that mitigations were put in place when early problems were identified. CCTV is being used to examine reported falls, and further improvements are being sought through a Stage 4 Road Safety report.

Despite these efforts, locals remain concerned about the safety of the cycle lane. The Keynsham High Street regeneration program has been a success in many ways, but safety concerns must be addressed in order to continue to attract visitors and shoppers.

