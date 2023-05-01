The picture captured Kiaan’s tiny fingers holding onto his parents - John and Pooja.

Winning a lottery that could change your life is a rare scenario. Sometimes, the amount is so huge that winners take an early retirement and buy a farmhouse, deciding to spend the rest of their lives without any work. While most of them would not miss the old life, Steve Thompson was different. He won the lottery in 2019 and ever since, he has been missing his old work life and office banter.

Steve, now 45, won the lottery in 2019 worth £105 million (Rs 1,075 crore) after participating in the EuroMillions jackpot. Daily Star reported that the winner said he was on the verge of “having a heart attack” when he got to know about his win.

But despite the shock, the dad-of-three from Selsey, West Sussex, decided to donate thousands to charity and even follow his previous budget. Steve and his wife Lenka remained modest and purchased a second-hand Volkswagen van and Volvo XC90, the latter being his wife’s. The builder prioritised his community’s welfare over his luxuries and offered to do handy work for free for his friends and family during that year’s holiday season.

A resident talked to the Sun and said, “Steve’s a mega jackpot winner but first and foremost he’s a loyal builder. He could be sitting on a sun-kissed beach sipping champers but instead, he’s still at work like the rest of us.”

Steve offered Rs 1.02 crore to his cricket club, Rs 50 lakh to Selsey Medical Centre to fund new equipment and gave another Rs 50 lakh to his son’s school. He said, “The thought of sitting around doing nothing. I can’t do that, I’m not that sort of person. At the end of the day, I’m still Steve - and she is still Lena - that is not going to change. We’re just better off financially.”

The lottery winner continued to live in his Rs 1.5 crore terrace house for a little over a year but then shifted to a countryside estate that is priced at Rs 46 crore. The 7,000-ft farmhouse is situated in Kent and includes two kitchens, six bedrooms, five reception rooms and a games room- as well as two lakes, a pond, landscaped gardens and stables.

