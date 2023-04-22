The Real-Life Rock: Shopkeeper, 61, Disarms Robber By Putting Him In A Headlock

A brave shopkeeper has been hailed as a hero for tackling and disarming an armed robber. Identified to be Niall Stranix, the 61-year-old was completing his sweeping duties at One Stop shop on July 19, 2022, when a gun-wielding Marlon Stewart appeared in the store, threatening another member of the staff. Stewart was angrily demanding money when the shopkeeper put him in a headlock in the most The Rock style. The tussle went on for quite a long time before the robber fled empty-handed.

According to Mirror UK, Stewart held a female employee at gunpoint when he demanded cash. The 61-year-old shopkeeper was unaware that the Stewart had already robbed three teenagers before entering their shop. The CCTV footage of his brave act was released by the police department. Stewart reportedly went on a crime spree, three of his victims being 19-year-olds at the park in Chapel Allerton Leeds. Post this, he entered a nearby Premier store threatening the cashier and fleeing in a female customer’s Audi.

He then entered the One Stop shop, where he was stopped by Niall Stranix. The video of the incident shows how the shopkeeper was hit on the head during the violent encounter, but he did not let go of his hold on the robber. Reportedly, he received two cuts but at the time the shopkeeper had no clue the gun held by the robber was a fake.

https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1649224683139616768

After getting caught by police, the weapon was identified to be a plastic BB gun. When the robber failed, he stepped out of the store, with Mr. Stranix on his tail. He fled in the stolen Audi but was later intercepted by the police for his reported crimes and dangerous driving that involved him breaking several red lights and also crashing into a barrier. If the report is to be believed, the robber carried out about 13 crimes within a span of mere 20 minutes.

The 37-year-old Stewart has been put behind bars for 10 years and four months by a court in Leeds. He was reportedly proved to be guilty of four counts of robbery, five counts of possession of a firearm, one count of attempted robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and driving without a license among others. The West Yorkshire Police has lauded Mr. Stranix’s bravery.

