The Real Reason Behind Deaths Of Divers In Egypt's Blue Hole

Blue Hole is a famous diving destination in southeast Sinai, a few kilometres north of Dahab, Egypt. This underwater attraction has gathered immense popularity and curiosity as it is considered one of the world’s most dangerous diving spots. With depths exceeding 100 metres, the Blue Hole has earned the ominous moniker of the ‘diver’s cemetery,’ owing to the tragic history of numerous fatalities that have occurred in its depths.

As per a report shared by Ladbible, approximately six meters beneath the sea’s surface lies a shallow opening known as the saddle. The Blue Hole’s main draw is the arch, an alluring feature that beckons divers. Situated around 56 metres below the water’s surface, this 26-metre-long tunnel extends from the Blue Hole to the expanse of the Red Sea.

Tragically, this diving spot has seen many fatalities in past years. The portal shared the reason behind people’s deaths is a condition called nitrogen narcosis. The condition brought on by diving below 30 metres, is an underwater risk that divers run into when they go further into the Blue Hole. Similar to being drunk, this condition hampers both mental and physical abilities. Gases inside the body get denser as pressure increases with depth, interfering with the nervous system and cognitive processes. The body is not able to process what’s actually happening in reality.

Nitrogen narcosis distorts perceptions and decision-making abilities, leading some divers to swim deeper, mistakenly believing they are ascending. The reduced ability to move with impaired temperature regulation can culminate in poor judgement and a false sense of warmth.

Beyond 57 metres, divers face oxygen toxicity, a condition particularly pertinent to those venturing to conquer the arch. Symptoms include tunnel vision, tingling sensations, and, in severe cases, seizures or fainting that can result in drowning.

One tragic case in the Blue Hole’s history is that of Yuri Lipski, a diving instructor who entered its depths in the year 2000 and never came back. His helmet camera recovered later, provided insights into his ill-fated dive. The footage revealed that, at approximately 91 metres, nitrogen narcosis took hold, causing Yuri to sink to the depths of the Blue Hole.