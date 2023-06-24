The Simpsons Writer Recalls His Titanic Submersible Trip: ‘Death Just Hangs Over You'

If you’re an avid social media user, chances are you may have encountered news about significant real-life events being predicted in past episodes of The Simpsons. According to observant fans, the animated show had even foreseen the fate of Titan in an episode dating back to 2006. Mike Reiss, the writer from the popular television show The Simpsons, recounted his experience aboard the vessel last year, revealing the communication challenges and constant fear of catastrophe and death that loomed over him throughout the expedition.

After an extensive search for several days, authorities have confirmed the tragic fate of OceanGate’s missing Titan submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean while carrying five individuals to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic. Yesterday, officials announced that all five passengers aboard the Titan had passed away as the submersible imploded in the deep sea, just hours after its descent began.

The five passengers onboard the vessel were OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

‘The Simpsons’ writer and producer Mike Reiss revealed he went on three trips with OceanGate, including one to see the Titanic wreckage last summer on the submersible.He details that passengers were required to sign a waiver that mentioned death three times on the first page. pic.twitter.com/cEYppLzV7M — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, during an interview with The US Sun, Reiss disclosed that he made three dives aboard the vessel and encountered communication problems on each occasion.

He told, “This is a new technology, and they’re very much learning as they go with it but (communication) is probably the weakest link in the chain and think in two of the three cases when I was there they were able to re-establish communication, but that seems to be the hardest part of this thing.”

Mike Reiss further revealed that they were lost for nearly three hours, desperately searching for the wreck site of the Titanic at a depth of 12,500 feet. With only 20 minutes remaining before their scheduled ascent, they unexpectedly came across the ship, allowing them a brief opportunity to capture a few shots.

“The possibility of catastrophe and death just hangs over you - it’s just a part of what you’re doing. You sign a length waiver before you get on the ship that mentions death three times on the first page,” he adds.