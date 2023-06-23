The Truth About Boiling Packaged Milk: Why Experts Advise Against It

Milk is a great source of calcium, iodine, and zinc, and it is associated with numerous health benefits. However, there are common myths surrounding milk that lead many people to avoid consuming it. In India, the consumption of dairy products is particularly high compared to other countries. In the past, milk was obtained directly from local sources, but with changing lifestyles, it has become challenging to find such sources and take the time to collect fresh milk. As a result, people opt for packet milk, which is easily available.

There have been instances where cowherds were found diluting packet milk with water, yet people still prefer to purchase it from milk parlours. However, a common mistake made by most individuals using packet milk is boiling it before consumption. In the past, when milk was collected directly, boiling was necessary to kill bacteria. However, packaged milk is typically pasteurised, which means it has already been filtered and treated to eliminate bacteria. Boiling packaged milk unnecessarily destroys the valuable nutrients and minerals it contains.

To make informed choices about milk, it is advisable to carefully read the information provided on the milk packet, including the list of ingredients. Being aware of what you are consuming is essential for maintaining a healthy diet. Additionally, it is recommended to include other dairy products such as yoghurt and cheese in your diet to ensure a balanced nutrient intake. While there may be various myths surrounding milk consumption, it is generally advisable to consume milk to avoid calcium deficiency in the body.

(Please note that the information provided is for reference purposes and it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalised advice on dietary choices.)