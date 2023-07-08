The Venomous Gympie-Gympie Plant Has Found Its New Home In UK’s Poison Garden

Remember the time, when a British man decided to grow one of the world’s most dangerous plants at home, out of sheer boredom? Well, in a recent turn of events, that venomous plant called Gympie-Gympie has now found a new home at Alnwick Garden’s The Poison Garden. According to a BBC report, the plant, in this Northumberland garden, is staying under lock and key. The report revealed that over there it has its own minder and is kept under a glass case because even a slight brush with its leaves can cause extreme pain. Gympie-Gympie is usually found in the Australian rainforest and Indonesia and this stinging plant is so potent that it causes pain like “being electrocuted and set on fire at the same time”.

The victims, who come in contact with Gympie-Gympie, ended up suffering for weeks or even months. BBC quoted the lead tour guide at The Poison Garden, John Knox as saying, “There is little hair on it, so if you brush past it and there’s any skin contact, the hairs from the plant grow under the skin, break off and inject venom - which has been described as being electrocuted and set on fire at the same time.” After being placed inside the glass case, this stingy plant at the North East attraction has been assigned its own keeper, who is responsible for watching, feeding and watering it.

The report added that the reason it has been kept inside the glass case is because there is a fear of its hair being blown out. If this happens it “could cause a serious allergy.” Reportedly, scientists in Australia found in 2020 that toxins that are produced by Gympie-Gympie carry a strong resemblance to those of spiders and scorpions. As per LADbible, Gympie-Gympie was first discovered in 1866, when a horse was stung by it, making the animal mad before dying within two hours.

In case you don’t know about The Poison Garden, it is considered the world’s “deadliest” garden, which was established in 2005. The garden got its name, after becoming home to over 100 varieties of toxic and narcotic plants. In case you are planning on visiting this garden then you must know that before stepping in, you must have a safety briefing. You aren’t allowed to touch, smell or taste any plants over there. These measures are taken after some people fainted, post inhaling toxic fumes, while walking in the garden.