There Are Two Similar Birds In This Picture And You Have To Spot Them

Optical Illusion has turned out to be all things rage, thanks to the user’s insatiable hunger to solve it. And, it surely gives us the hint that the Internet has grown its fondness over the content that literally puts their mind in a state of nerve-ending confusion. After all, these brain teasers are one of the intriguing doors that give us the revelations of hidden personality traits, IQ levels and even the observational skills. Call it a treat, but we have brought you one such optical illusion that might leave you scratching your head. So let’s dive in. An Instagram page called Optical Illusions has shared a picture with the caption, “Which two numbers?”

It is nothing less than an amusement that this visual trickery has even transcended cultural and generational boundaries. Optical illusions are basically the remarkable puzzles that play with our perceptions by defying our peripheral vision. Now, the picture shows about 12 different birds sitting on two wires. While some of these birds are sitting straight, a few of them have closed their eyes. Some among them can even be seen looking at each other. So basically all of these birds are different from each other, except for two. And all you have to do is to look for those two who are similar to each other. The photo was shared with the text that read, “Which two birds are the same?”

So let’s begin. Your time starts now. Take a nice look at the picture. You can see numbers written on top of each bird. Use those numbers in your favour. In order to be able to guess the right answer, you need to concentrate on each of the bird’s features. Take a nice look at their eyes, feathers and even their colours. You will surely be able to crack it. Were you able to guess it? No. Need a hint? Okay. The two birds that are similar are not sitting in the same row. Here’s another hint, and probably the one that would literally decode the answer for you. The hint is that similar birds are looking straight. So now you must be able to guess the right answer. Still no? Don’t worry you weren’t alone. Several users flooded the comments with their guesses. While most of them were wrong, a few guessed the correct answer which is 5 and 8.

Just give it a look. Both number 5 and 8 birds are looking straight, and have a similar number of feathers on their tails and head. The two are even in similar colours.