There Is Gravity Hole In Indian Ocean And The Mystery Behind It Will Surprise You

Scientists on a quest to demystify the enigmatic gravity hole in the depths of the Indian Ocean may have made a breakthrough. Basically, there’s a huge area under the ocean which has confounded experts for some time. This region has unusually low gravitational pull, causing the seafloor to sink. Also, it’s not like a tiny patch—it spans a whopping three million square kilometers.

Now, two scientists from India’s Institute of Science, Debanjan Pal and Attreyee Ghosh, have put forward a theory that could shed light on this perplexing phenomenon. They believe that about 1,000 kilometers (or around 621 miles) below Earth’s crust, there’s a super cold and dense area. It’s actually the remains of an ancient ocean that got sucked into a slab graveyard beneath Africa some 30 million years ago. This whole process churned up a bunch of molten rock, causing significant volcanic activity.

To unravel this complex puzzle, Pal and Ghosh studied how those tectonic plates on our Earth have been moving for the past 140 million years. They ran some simulations and compared them to the underwater dent we call the gravity hole. All those simulations that matched the current Indian Ocean gravity hole had one thing in common: plumes of hot magma and a special structure in the mantle below.

Through extensive simulations and comparisons with the underwater depression constituting the gravity hole, they observed a common thread. The simulations consistently featured plumes of hot, low-density magma rising beneath the area, along with distinct mantle structures. Pal and Ghosh propose that these factors, the buoyant plumes and the unique mantle characteristics, are the key drivers behind the gravity hole.

“In short, our results suggest that to match the [shape and amplitude of the] observed geoid low, plumes need to be buoyant enough to come up to mid-mantle depths,” explained the duo. The first such plume emerged approximately 20 million years ago, just south of the Indian Ocean geoid low, about a decade after the Tethys Sea submerged into the Earth’s lower mantle. As these plumes meandered beneath the lithosphere and gradually approached the Indian peninsula, the geoid low became more pronounced.

But, let’s be real here—this stuff can get pretty mind-bending. Even the scientists themselves admit it. And not everyone in the scientific community is totally convinced by this theory. So, more research needs to be done to uncover the absolute truth. That’s the beauty of science, though—it’s an ever-evolving journey. There’s always more to learn, more to explore and more mysteries to unravel.