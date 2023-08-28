'There is No Finish Line': Neeraj Chopra's Inspirational Words Get Lauded After His Historic Win

Neeraj Chopra made history once again after he became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The ace javelin thrower with an 88.17m throw to finish at the top of the podium. While social media is filled with messages and congratulatory wishes, a video which is currently going viral is inspiring fans like nothing else. Indian cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle shared the inspiring quote by Chopra on micro blogging site ‘X’.

Also Read: Two Ukrainian Sisters Detained For Twerking on Soldiers’ Grave in Kyiv, Video Angers People

Bhogle has reposted the image from a fan. In the image, Chopra can be seen during a press conference. On being asked, “What motivates a man who has won everything there is to win?” Chopra says, “Throwers don’t have a finish line.”

Chopra’s inspirational words are now being lauded by fans on social media. Bhogle shared the post, as he wrote, “What a lovely thought. ‘There is no finish line’. Sometimes, especially in the corporate world, we play for the finish line and don’t realise we can actually be much better than that!”

Here is the viral post:

What a lovely thought. 'There is no finish line'. Sometimes, especially in the corporate world, we play for the finish line and don't realise we can actually be much better than that! https://t.co/SC0IFYOUX4— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2023

Many took to social media platform ‘X’ to congratulate the 25-year-old on his landmark. Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju posted, “Neeraj Chopra creates history and he makes India very proud yet again! He has become the 1st Indian to win the men’s javelin throw title at the World Athletics Championships! Congratulations".

Also Read: Pakistani Man Says Earth Does Not Rotate and People on ‘X’ are Facepalming Really Hard

One fan wrote, “Throw that India first ever GOLD‘s #NeerajChopra goes BIG, launches an absolute missile in the men’s javelin throw final." Another fan posted, “Neeraj Chopra is the GOAT First Indian to win a Gold Medal in the World Athletics Championships….!!!!!!"