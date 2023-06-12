There's No Way Out: Woman Loses Job To AI, Applies To Train Software To Do Her Work

The technological advancement of AI makes life easier, but it is also posing a major threat to jobs. Many are believed to live in fear and risk of replacement with the AI taking over the world. It is theorized that soon markets will use smarter machines instead of human labour. Supermarkets will likely go cashier-free while self-driving cars might replace drivers, and millions of current jobs will soon become redundant with the advancement in technology. And real-life examples of people losing jobs to AI have already started surfacing on social media.

Just like in the case of this woman who shared her ordeal on Tiktok. Identified to be Emily Hanley, the woman claims she was laid off by her company due to artificial intelligence. Emily who is reported to be a copywriter said in a video that she has now applied for a role to train AI on how to do her former job. It all began when her company brought in AI as a cheaper alternative for copywriting.

Emily came across a vacancy that requires her of teaching software to copy write. The TikTok user emphasized she has to apply for it to make ends meet. “And I’m going to have to take it. I’m going to have to take it because I cannot afford my apartment." The woman reportedly highlighted she had to resort to selling her possessions to find financial stability temporarily. Emily explained the threat posed by AI saying, “I’m about to eat a can of garbanzo beans. I’m selling off my possessions. I’m in no place to turn down a job. No place. It’s literally going to take away the prospect [of] me finding a job in the future. But I don’t have a way out. There’s no choice for me.”

A previous study published in the journal Social Science Computer Review has shown that the fear of losing jobs to machines will substantially grow with the rise of AI. The research highlighted how technophobes would be three times more likely to fall prey to the risk of replacement and having no money in the future.

Paul McClure, a sociologist in Baylor University’s College of Arts & Sciences in Texas, who took part in the research said, “If you’re afraid of losing your job to a robot, you’re not alone. This is a real concern among a substantial portion of the population. They are not simply a subgroup of generally fearful people. The conclusion of the study was made after analyzing a population of 1,541 participants.