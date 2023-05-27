There’s Nothing Dogs Can’t Do, This One Just Got A University Diploma

A truly unique moment was captured at the graduation ceremony at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, United States. It became a symbol of inclusivity and companionship. Among the graduates receiving their diplomas, one stood out as particularly special: a service dog named Justin. The furry companion received an honorary diploma for his unwavering support and attendance at all of his owner’s classes. The touching scene was captured in a video shared by the university on social media. The footage shows Grace Mariani, accompanied by her loyal service dog, Justin, walking across the stage to accept their respective diplomas. Mariani proudly received her bachelor’s of science in education degree, reported UPI. Justin was honoured with his own diploma for his dedication and presence throughout his owner’s academic journey.

The presence of service animals on university campuses has become increasingly common as they provide essential assistance to students with disabilities, offering comfort, companionship, and vital services tailored to their unique needs. Justin’s honorary diploma not only recognises his role in Mariani’s educational journey but also serves as a symbol of appreciation for the countless ways service animals positively impact the lives of their owners.

It was obvious that everyone on stage was rooting just as much for Justin as they were for Mariani. Seton Hall in its tweet shared, “Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. presents Justin, the service dog for Grace Mariani, of Mahwah, NJ, with a diploma for attending all of Grace’s classes at Seton Hall.”

The heartwarming video quickly gained attention and spread smiles across Twitter, captivating viewers with its message of inclusivity, dedication, and the special bond between humans and their service animals. People jumped on the bandwagon to share just how amazing this moment was and congratulated the new graduates. “I think this dog reserves a top score,” read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Congratulations, Grace and Service Dog Justin! Thank you, Seton Hall, for sharing this special moment!”

“He’s so proud!” a tweet read.

According to UPI report, Grace Mariani, filled with gratitude and joy, expressed her excitement about embarking on a career in teaching, focusing on elementary and special education. She emphasied that Justin will continue to play an integral role in her professional life, supporting and assisting her every step of the way.