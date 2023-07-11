These Augmented Reality Glasses Could Make Life Easier For Motorcyclists

Bikers will soon be able to enjoy a first, in the form of augmented reality smartglasses that project a wealth of practical information into their field of vision. Head-up display technology, already familiar to car drivers, is now being adapted for the comfort and safety of motorcyclists. The German manufacturer BMW Motorrad is behind these ConnectedRide Smartglasses, which use head-up display technology. The idea is to project real-time navigation and speed information right in front of the rider’s eyes. By displaying this information directly in the rider’s field of vision, they no longer need to take their eyes off the road. The result is safer riding.

The glasses connect via Bluetooth to a smartphone using the BMW Motorrad Connected app. By default, the display is located in the top left-hand corner of the right-hand lens, showing the gear currently in use, the current speed, the speed limit and navigation information. Depending on the situation, arrows show up to indicate the route to follow, or street names and directions can be shown.

The glasses have been designed to fit all face shapes and most helmets on the market. Plus, the projection of this information can be adjusted while riding, thanks to a controller located on the motorcycle’s handlebars. The glasses are supplied with two sets of lenses, one of which is tinted, for use in bright, sunny conditions. The integrated battery provides up to 10 hours’ power.

The German manufacturer also explains that the glasses can be adjusted to individual visual acuity by an optician, using the adapter supplied. The launch price is listed as €690 in Germany.

While motorcyclists and scooter riders don’t yet have dedicated augmented reality glasses, cyclists can already take advantage of Cosmo Vision, a French creation that enables them too to benefit from practical information while keeping their eyes on the road.