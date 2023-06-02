These Breathtaking Images Of Milky Way Are Nothing Short Of Magic

This is your lucky chance to experience the breathtaking beauty of the Milky Way through the lens of the world’s top astrophotographers. The results of the much-awaited Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition are in, showcasing stunning images captured from various corners of the globe. It is breathtaking artwork like no other. There is everything from the remote deserts of Socotra, Madagascar, Atacama, and Namibia to the enchanting realms of Patagonia, Australia, and New Zealand according to the official website Capture the Atlas.

Captivating collages of the images from the competition were shared by the organisers of the event on their Twitter handle.

The images feature Benjamin Barakat’s The Bottle Tree Portal which takes the viewers to the enchanting beauty of Socotra. This snap shows the ancient trees intertwining with blooming pink flowers, creating an ethereal atmosphere under the starry expanse. In another beautiful snap, Gonzalo Javier Santile’s Cafayate Star Factory invites us to witness the celestial dance above Cafayate Salta, Argentina. And Pablo Ruiz García’s The Cactus Valley transports us to the majestic Atacama Desert in Chile, where iconic cacti stand tall against the backdrop of mesmerizing nebulae.

Mihail Minkov’s The Eyes of the Universe offers a glimpse into the cosmic wonders above Bulgaria, capturing the profound connection between our earthly existence and the vastness of space. Even Marcin Zając’s Alien Forest takes us to the mystical Mono Lake in California, where otherworldly formations juxtapose against the Milky Way, creating a sense of wonder and intrigue. The images were shared along with a tweet that read, “Be inspired by the best Milky Way images taken around the world!”

Watch the photos here

✨THE 2023 MILKYWAY PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR✨https://t.co/gaSaoIlrS5Be inspired by the best Milky Way images taken around the world! pic.twitter.com/2kUwblXctj — Capture the Atlas (@capturetheatlas) May 30, 2023

These extraordinary images invite us to embrace the beauty of our world and beyond, igniting our imagination and reminding us of the boundless wonders that await us under the starlit sky.

Capture the Atlas gives you more than just a chance to witness someone else capturing the marvel of the universe. The organization is dedicated to sharing inside details on the best time and places one can go for their shoot, photography gear, and even the best settings, editing, and processing.