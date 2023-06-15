These Brides Arrived At The Wedding Venue In A Police Car; Here’s Why

The wedding day is arguably the biggest event in a person’s life and there’s no way you can afford things going wrong. But for these two brides, Jemma and Sian Batchelor-Thomas, their dream wedding was almost shattered when their coach broke down in Hampshire, UK. Luckily for them, the local police happened to be in the vicinity and they stepped in to help. Providing the stranded brides with a lift in a police car, they ensured that Jemma and Sian would make it to the ceremony in time. Meanwhile, other guests relied on the kindness of passing motorists for their timely arrival.

Sharing the incident in a Facebook post, officers, Rachel Barry and PC Lucy Stoneley from the Hedge End Neighbourhood Policing Team wrote, “We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John’s Road in Hedge End. The brides were understandably very worried that they were going to miss their wedding. We told them to hop into the police car and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare.”

Despite the unexpected breakdown of their coach, Jemma expressed her relief that everyone managed to arrive on time. Recounting the stressful turn of events, Jemma explained to BBC, “It was a really intimate service so we booked the coach from the hotel where we were staying so everyone could relax and enjoy the journey. That obviously didn’t happen because after 10 minutes we broke down. The guests thought we were joking. We had about half an hour to get to the registry office but we were still half an hour away."

Jemma acknowledged that while she was incredibly stressed during the ordeal, Sian remained remarkably calm. She admitted that at the time, it felt like a terrible situation, but looking back, they now find it humorous. What stood out the most for the due was the immense kindness and support they received from various individuals. As a same-sex couple, Jemma and Sian were touched by the absence of negative comments and the overwhelmingly positive response they received.

“It also shows that the police are there to serve as well as to protect the community. Rachel and Lucy [the officers] went above and beyond in their roles," she added.

Sian further added that, despite the challenging situation, the guests remained exceptionally calm throughout the situation.