These Fan Equipped Uniforms Are Proof That Japan Is Living In 2050

Climate change is real and its impacting weather around the world. From the United States to Europe and Japan, nations are scorching under the blistering heat this summer. People are coming out with eccentric and desperate ideas to combat the heat. And when you talk about innovation, how could you leave the Japanese out of the picture? Now, a video from Japan is doing rounds on the internet where a civic employee in Japan is seen wearing a unique fan-equipped unform. The video, shared on Twitter, has become a sensation on the web.

The fan-equipped jacket draws outside air and evaporates sweat. In doing so, the heat is released through vaporization and thus gives a cooling effect to the body.

“Japan is seeing the rapid spread of work clothes that aim to protect against heat. The fans attached to the clothes suck outside air, evaporating sweat, thereby releasing heat through vaporization and cooling the body,” read the tweet accompanying the video.

The video has become a big hit on Twitter with a record-breaking 6.1 Million views along with mixed reactions from social media users. People are lauding Japan for coming out with a creative idea to combat the heat. Another section of users mocked the man for wearing thick clothing instead of a T-shirt in the sweltering summers.

One user commented, “Just using an umbrella hat+ and sunscreen is enough.”

Lauding Japan for its technological advancement, another user commented, “Japan is always ahead of the game.”

One user lamented over the consequences of extreme climate change amid Global warming and said, “Sadly, we may all be wearing them someday.”

“Need one of those jackets…,” stated another user.

Mocking the fan-equipped jacket, another user said, “Has he tried a t-shirt?”

The fan equipped shirts have been designed by a former Sony engineer in Japan Ichigaya Hiroshi, according to a blog from the Government of Japan’s public relations. Hiroshi now leads his company, Kuchofuku Co Ltd.

In 2017, the company received the prestigious “Minister of the Environment’s Commendation for Global Warming Prevention Activity Award" for its shirts’ outstanding carbon dioxide emission reduction and heat protection capabilities.