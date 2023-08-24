These Iconic Throwback ISRO Images Will Take You on India's Inspirational Space Journey

August 23, became a historic day for our entire nation. The achievement can be attributed to the hardworking scientists at ISRO. Eyes fixed on computer screens, hands held in support, a tensed ISRO hall sparkled brighter than fireworks after the landing happened. India’s successful Moon mission propelled the country to an exclusive club of four. This, also made India the first nation to land on the uncharted surface.

Now, a series of images which is going viral on Reddit are that of ISRO. “Iconic ISRO Photos You Must See,” wrote the Reddit user as he posted the images. The images include that of Engineer CR Sathya and his assistant Velappan Nair moving a Rocket nose cone on a bicycle; APJ Abdul Kalam briefing the Space Commission members in SHAR; ISRO’s biggest sounding rocket, RH-560, on the launcher in SHAR; Aryabhata helicopter-borne for testing the telemetry system in Sriharikota Range (SHAR); India’s APPLE satellite being tested in a bullock cart; Mars Orbiter spacecraft mounted on top of the PSLV, just before heat-shield closure; The INSAT-4B which was launched in 2007; The Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) Launched in 2016; GSLV-F05 launched in 2016; The PSLV-37 that carried 104 satellites into orbit.

These images will not only make you nostalgic but also give you a roundover of India’s space journey.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, after the feat that India achieved yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is on the moon. “We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written,” he added. In a latest post on X, ISRO said that Pragyan has rolled out on the Moon’s surface. In its post, ISRO said the “rover ramped down." “Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India-Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the lander and India took a walk on the moon!," it said. Official sources had earlier confirmed the development.