These Microscopic Mites Have Sex On Our Faces And Feed On Body Oil To Reproduce

How would you react if you found out there are hundreds of mites that live inside the pores of your face skin? Did it scare you? Did you touch or rush to wash your face? According to Discover Magazine, these tiny critters are called Demodex folliculorum and live on our hair and feast on the oils in the pores of our skin. Weird, right?

Just in case you didn’t know, different parasites reside on the human body, depending on their ancestry. The distribution of these different bugs or mites is also based on the individual’s migration and evolution over the years. These microscopic mites are not visible to the naked eye. In most cases, they cause no harm to the body. Living in the hair follicles of your skin, especially around the eyelids and lashes, they feed on dead skin cells or oils. According to experts, mites are almost always found in 99% of human adults and can become problematic if they overgrow, this condition is also known as demodicosis.

Common symptoms of demodicosis are itching, sores, or aggregated skin conditions. Experts state that in the morning, these mites feed on the oil secretion on the face, and at night, they leave the pores in search of mates and find new follicles to reproduce and lay eggs.

If you believe that you can get rid of these mites by just washing your face, then that’s not the case. As per reports, a child has carried these mites since birth. The mites live too deep into the pores to be washed out. They are usually found near our nose, eyelids, eyebrows, and hairlines, but they can be anywhere near the root of the hair in the human body. Some other symptoms of demodicosis are dryness, redness or irritation, red or white pustules, acne, lines on the face, loss of eyelashes, decreased vision, eye inflammation, or eczema. These mites can easily be passed from one human to another, and can easily be spread and multiplied among low-immune people.

If you notice any of these symptoms are noticed, it is always advisable to connect with an expert. They will conduct an examination based on your skin. It can be reduced with proper self-care treatments or by choosing prescription drugs. Some over-the-counter options are also available to treat face mites at home, like tea tree oil and Cliradex wipes. These might help reduce face mites after regular usage.