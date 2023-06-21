These NASA Visuals Prove Why Carbon Emissions Are The Clear And Present Danger

NASA’s Global Modeling and Assimilation Office has released a video showcasing the intricate dynamics of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere. The video shared on YouTube, highlights the crucial role played by land and ocean carbon sinks in mitigating the rapid increase of this greenhouse gas.

This is the primary driver of global climate change. Carbon dioxide emissions resulting from human activities are partially absorbed by land and ocean carbon sinks. They effectively counteract the atmospheric build-up. Approximately half of the CO2 emissions generated annually are absorbed by these natural systems.

NASA’s advanced computer modelling techniques helped scientists to unravel the complex interplay between emission sources and carbon sinks. This has provided valuable insights into the carbon cycle. The visualization focuses on the year 2021, illustrating the sources and sinks of CO2 using distinct colours.

Fossil fuel emissions are represented by an orange hue, while red indicates CO2 released through biomass burning. Green depicts the absorption of carbon dioxide by land ecosystems, and blue represents its uptake by the ocean. Throughout the video, dots appear on the Earth’s surface. This has represented the absorption of atmospheric CO2 by both land and ocean ecosystems.

The first visualization provides a detailed view of the sources and sinks of CO2 in Asia and Australia. A prominent feature is the significant contribution of fossil fuel emissions from China, which contribute to the growing atmospheric CO2 burden throughout 2021. In contrast, the absorption of CO2 by the land biosphere is noticeable over Australia for most of the year, thanks to lower emissions and population density.

In this, depiction of North America and South America, the seasonal cycle of CO2 dynamics is highlighted. During the growing season, plants actively absorb CO2 through photosynthesis. However, they release a substantial amount through respiration in the winter months. Notable features include the emissions from fossil fuels in the densely populated northeastern urban corridor extending from Washington D.C. to Boston in the United States.

The third visualization focuses on Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, shedding light on their respective CO2 dynamics. The fossil fuel emissions from Europe are clearly visible, while red marks emissions from fires used for crop residue clearing in central Africa. Although fires contribute less CO2 to the atmosphere compared to fossil fuel emissions, their significance lies in their potential to affect future carbon sequestration in ecosystems. Scientists closely monitor how climate change, which leads to longer and more severe fire seasons in many regions, alters CO2 emissions from fires.

Climate crisis focuses on global warming and climate change and their impacts on the world. As the video shows, the threat of global warming to humanity and the planet is real, and there is a need for aggressive climate change.