These Palm Trees In Ecuador Walk 20 Metres Every Year; Know More

During our childhood, we learnt that trees are stationary and some of them can live for up to 1,000 years. They grow in size with their roots attached to the ground so that they can secure water and minerals from the soil. But have you ever heard that they can move as well?

Palm trees in Ecuador’s capital Quito move 20 metres every year, according to a report by BBC. Peter Vrsansky, a paleobiologist (one who studies how biological life has evolved over time) from the Earth Science Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences Bratislava, claims that he has watched this phenomenon first-hand during his expedition to the forest in Ecuador.

The Biological name of this tree is Socratea exorrhiza. These palm trees are native to the rainforests in tropical Central and South America. Most of them are found in the Sumaco Biosphere Reserve and this forest lies 100 km from Quito city in Ecuador.

Peter Vrsansky explained this movement by saying that these trees grow new long roots in search of solid ground after the erosion of soil. In the search for a solid foundation, these palm trees often end up moving 20m from their place. “Then, slowly, as the roots settle in the new soil and the tree bends patiently toward the new roots, the old roots slowly lift into the air," said the scientist as quoted by BBC. The whole process of finding a new place with solid ground and better sunlight might take a couple of years, Peter Vrsasky added.

There has been a long debate about these walking palm trees among the science community. Biologist Gerardo Avalos, director of the Center for Sustainable Development Studies in Atenas, Costa Rica called the movement of this tree a myth. His published journal shows that the roots of the tree don’t move. It may die off one side but the trunk of the tree remains at one spot. During his interaction with Life’s Little Mysteries podcast, the scientist said that these stories are merely made up by tourists to amuse the visitors of the rainforest.