These School Dropout Siblings From Karnataka Earn In Millions From Tomato Farming

We often hear inspiring stories of farmers building successful businesses. One such story is that of two farmer brothers who live in Lakshmipura, Chamarajanagar Taluk, Karnataka. The farmers named Rajesh and Nagesh got motivated to do tomato farming. They lost their interest in studies and have engaged themselves in farming and agriculture, along with their parents. The brothers decided to grow tomatoes on the 12 acres of land this season, having their own two and a half acres and the rest of the neighbouring land. Rajesh and Nagesh stood up strongly to the problems of agriculture such as pests, and reaped a great amount of crops. With the prices of tomatoes skyrocketing, their luck took a positive turn.

They earned a huge income of Rs 40 lakh in the first two harvests, and are expecting a solid amount of Rs 80 lakh through the rest. The tomatoes grown by the Rajesh and Nagesh on their farm fetched a price of 100 rupees per kilogram in the beginning; in total, they sold 2000 boxes until now with each weighing 30 kilograms, and earned a total profit of Rs 40 lakh. Traders from Kerala and Tamil Nadu are coming to buy their tomatoes.

Their father Krishnashetty is proud of his children’s achievements and stands as an inspiration to them. Now, with the money that they have earned from tomato farming, they wish to build their own house and buy their land.

This is not the first time a farmer’s efforts paid off because of tomato farming. The surge in the price of tomatoes in recent times is bringing luck to many other tomato farmers as well. Similar is the story of three brothers from Maharashtra; one of them is a farmer, another a scientist in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the third one is an officer in the water conservation department. These three brothers came together and cultivated the tomatoes in 25 acres of their land and this cultivation made them a millionaire.