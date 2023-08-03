These TikTokers Want to Help Us Work Out At Work

It’s not always easy to find time to get your quota of daily physical activity when you’re sitting at a desk for long hours. But your workspace can also become your mini gym, as demonstrated by fitness enthusiasts on TikTok. The hashtag #deskworkouts is packed with videos showing how you can use your desk and office chair as equipment that helps you stretch every part of your body.

You probably already know that sedentary work — where you’re sitting down all day — is associated with risks linked to a general lack of movement. And finding time for physical activity before or after work isn’t easy either. According to an American study published this year in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, spending eight hours seated per day — only getting up to go to the bathroom — is damaging to one’s health but some of the negative effects can be offset with interspersing sitting down with five-minute walks every half-hour. It’s even more important to get moving as being seated for excessive periods of time can weaken your body over the long term, according to fitness coach Hollie Grant. “If you’re doing a lot of sitting, even when cautious about your posture, you may start to see muscle weakness and pain. You may get more hunched and experience back pain, tight hip flexors and weak glutes," she explains in an article in the UK edition of Marie Claire. Hence the importance of exercising at the office whenever you get the chance. Whether it’s during your break or between two tasks, maintaining physical activity while working isn’t impossible. If you search #deskworkouts or desk workout on TikTok, you’ll find hundreds of videos of people showing you how to do simple, free and effective exercises while sitting or standing at the office. Here are four that you can easily reproduce.

Pectoral stretch

In one of her videos, MadFit shows us how to stretch our pectoral muscles, to lengthen them and relieve tension. Simply place your hands behind your head with your elbows spread. Lean back, with your face pointing towards the ceiling. Finally, extend your arms, then close them. You can do this exercise for 30 seconds and repeat it for faster results. You’ll be able to open up your chest muscles without the need for any specific equipment.

Neck stretch

This neck stretch, suggested by sydneejainefitness, involves crossing your hands over your shoulders, tilting your neck back and making circles with your head. Make sure to rotate your neck slowly, to work your neck in depth. This is a helpful exercise for many neck pain sufferers. This stretch can help loosen up the area.

Mini push-ups

In another video, Amy-Jo Simpson shows how your desk can become your fitness equipment. Among other recommendations, she demonstrates desk push-ups that involve standing with your hands flat on the desk. Move your feet back, then, keeping your back straight, lower yourself down to the piece of furniture, then raise yourself back up by pushing on your arms. The TikToker recommends doing a set of 10 of these desk pushups in her five-minute sequence.

Leg extensions

While your desk can help you stretch your upper body, your chair can help you build up your leg strength. It’s important to get them moving throughout the day so they don’t become numb. This video from philitajana shows you how to do leg extensions while seated. Sit up straight in your chair, then lift one leg at a right angle, straighten it and bring it down and repeat on the other side. You can also stretch out your arms. Make sure you contract your stomach for better effect.