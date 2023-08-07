'They Found Each Other': This Reunion Of Childhood Friends Is Straight Out Of Movies

The internet brings people together and this viral reunion story of childhood friends is proof of it. Their tale of great camaraderie between the two girls began in 2006 at a cruise dinner in Hawaii. It was an instant connection and they were nothing less than each other’s best friends that night. After the trip, the little girls returned to their respective homes and moved on to live their lives separately. The only reminder of their beautiful bond was a candid photograph of the girls smiling brightly for the camera. With a scenic oceanic background, the duo looked happy while enjoying each other’s company. Even though it was decades since they last saw one another, time couldn’t fade their precious memories.

When one of the girls grew curious to know how the other one had grown up, she decided to resort to the Internet for help. In a Twitter update, she shared the throwback photograph of the duo asking social media users to retweet and contribute to their reunion. “Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically best friends for that night so I need you all to help me find my best friend because I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited," she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News (@globalpositivenews)

Their story did get a happy ending when the other girl replied with a selfie and also a photograph from the Hawaii trip as evidence. “Heard you were looking for me," wrote the girl. Upon reconnecting, the childhood friends also decided to meet again in person to continue their friendship.

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv— Heidi (@adelheid_jpg) November 24, 2018

The story of the reunion has amassed a thunderous response on social media. While many highlighted how the internet can have a positive influence on people, others wished for this optimistic side of the virtual world to prevail. One commented, “Well this is magical! This is what the internet should be used for, connecting separated souls." Another wrote, “They need to recreate that photo asap haha. They both look like such sweet people."

One more added, “Omg and they’re so gorgeous also. Happy they’ve found each other." Meanwhile, a user said, “Okay, that’s so cool. Kudos girls for finding each other, years later, and keeping the humanity chain alive and active. Right on." Besides social media users, celebrity Anuska Ranjan also grew fond of the unique tale and expressed her happiness by liking the Instagram post.