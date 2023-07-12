Thief Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Steals Rs 5000 From Temple in Haryana’s Rewari

In what comes as a bizarre incident, a thief offered prayers and placed a Rs 10 note at the deity’s feet right before he robbed the temple and fled with Rs 5,000. The incident took place at a Hanuman temple in Haryana’s Rewari district. According to reports, the CCTV camera footage shows the thief sitting in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman as he stays there for a few minutes. He is very observant and keeps his eyes on the devotees. Further, he even places a Rs 10 note at the deity’s feet and recites Hanuman Chalisa.

On finding a suitable opportunity, he opens the box and takes out a wad of currency notes. He then runs away with the same. He stole an amount of %s 5,000.

The priest closed the temple doors as he was completely unaware that a theft had taken place. However, when he returned the next morning, he found the lock of the donation box had been broken.

It was only when the police checked the CCTV footage, they discovered that the thief was seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and offering money at the deity’s feet before committing the theft.

