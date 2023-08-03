Thief Trying to Rob Sikh's Grocery Story in US Served With Instant 'Justice', Video Goes Viral

A Sikh-owned grocery store was targeted by a thief who went on a rampage, attempting to rob everything in sight. However, the tables quickly turned when the thief was served with instant justice, making every Desi proud. The incident was captured in a viral video that has been widely shared by Indian users on Twitter, who were thrilled by the actions of the Indian-origin individuals involved.

In the video, the thief, his face obscured by a blue cloth, can be seen pushing a garbage bin and stuffing items into it while the store owner tries to intervene. The thief brandishes an unseen weapon and warns the owner to back off whenever he gets close. The whole scene is narrated by a person filming from behind a plastic partition, likely the payment counter.

As the situation escalates, someone in the store threatens to call the police, but the thief remains defiant and ignores the warning. “Hey, just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not gonna do nothing,” the person behind the camera says, referring to the police. “Do you have insurance?” he then asked.

Meanwhile, the thief continues emptying the shelves and heads toward the exit.

However, an unexpected turn of events occurred when one of the store employees decided to take matters into his own hands. He bravely seized the thief’s arms, while the store owner grabbed a stick and started beating him. The filmer tries to intervene, shouting, “Don’t do that. Don’t do that, man. Don’t do that!” but the Sikh owner remains undeterred, relentlessly thrashing the thief until he falls to the floor, begging for mercy.

The video of this incident quickly went viral, garnering praise from many on Twitter.

Watch the Viral Video:

Sikh grocery store owner was told that “there ain’t nothing you can do" repeatedly and that “ayy, just let him go" as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed. pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CVLMNl— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2023

“Watch until the end for the brilliant line: ‘That’s called whoopin’ yo’ a**!’ Seriously though, how depressing that the default response was, ‘Nothing you can do, have you got insurance?’” wrote a user. Even Desis couldn’t stop hailing the owner with one writing, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans.”

“Guy is robbing the store in the US, as usual, the store guys are helpless, but then Indians arrive at the picture,” expressed the third user.

Indeed, another instance of how ‘Karma hits back’.