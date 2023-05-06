CHANGE LANGUAGE
Thieves Pull Off Bizarre Heist, Steal Only Right-Foot Shoes Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:19 IST

Delhi, India

The heist was caught on CCTV at the shoe store. (Credits: Twitter/@DailyLoud)

The thieves broke the padlock on the shop's shutter and were caught on camera using a tricycle to take boxes of sneakers from various brands.

Have you ever heard of a shoe heist that’s both bizarre and useless at the same time? Well, brace yourself for a story that will leave you scratching your head. In the central Peruvian city of Huancayo, a group of three robbers broke into a shoe store and made off with over 200 sneakers. However, this was no ordinary heist. The robbers stole all the shoes for the right foot. The strange incident has left the store owners and local authorities puzzled as they try to unravel the motive behind this bizarre robbery.

As reported by BBC, the shop owner estimates the value of the stolen footwear at over Rs 10 Lakh (USD 13,000), but the thieves may struggle to find buyers for the mismatched shoes. The comical robbery attempt was caught on security cameras, providing some entertainment value to an otherwise unfortunate situation for the store owner and police.

In the middle of the night, the thieves broke the padlock on the shop’s shutter and were caught on camera using a tricycle to take boxes of sneakers from various brands. The owner of the shop must be relieved that their security measures worked and the thieves’ attempts at a rewarding robbery were let down.

According to local police Chief Eduan Díaz, the investigation into the case is underway, and evidence has been gathered from the scene. The police are confident that they will be able to identify the culprits, using fingerprints and security footage.

Social media users have been having a field day since the news of this bizarre robbery broke out. Some users have expressed their amusement at the situation, with one writing, “He must have two right feet. Weird robbery bro, I’m taking half of everything in this store.”

Another user seemed to suggest that the robbers had a creative plan, saying, “They might be onto something.”

However, one was left puzzled by the thieves’ strange choice, “I legitimately wonder what they’re going to do with those right foot shoes I mean what CAN they do with them? Who’s going to buy 1 shoe.”

Meanwhile, one user had a humorous thought and wrote, “I thought I had a bad day but then,” wrote another user.

The motive behind the theft of only right-footed shoes remains unclear. Some are even speculating that the robbers were inexperienced and did not plan their heist correctly.

