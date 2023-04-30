Thieves Try To Steal Motorcycle But End Up Losing Their Own Ride, Video Shows Karma at Work

Karma tends not to be a quick rewarder. Sometimes, the fruits of your labour only begin to ripen many lifetimes after you sowed them. Sometimes, no good deed goes unpunished. Sometimes, crimes happen in broad daylight with no repercussion in sight. Life has a way of not offering instant gratification. If that’s not your jam today and you would like to watch karma at work, then this viral video is for you. The clip shared on Twitter shows how two thieves attempted to steal a motorcycle from a house but in the process, ended up losing their own.

The video shows two miscreants- one man towing out the robbed motorcycle and another waiting on him on their own motorcycle. However, by the time that the two men are ready to make their exit with the stolen motorcycle, someone inside the house runs out after them and tries to catch them. As ruckus ensues, more people rush out from the residence as well as from the neighbourhood and give the two miscreants chase. They are forced to abandon not only the stolen motorcycle but also their own ride that they had brought along.

Many people also praised the whole community effort that went into keep the two-wheeler from being taken away.

Two thieves went to steal a motorcycle and ended up losing theirs. pic.twitter.com/BOSpL2PAjV— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 29, 2023

Neighbourhood unity is actually so important glad some places still got it https://t.co/eSjpC4MJUo— ً (@hyorihive) April 30, 2023

the whole neighborhood ganging them up https://t.co/RrsyqK31WT— leelay (@dearchnemesis) April 30, 2023

The fact that they both went back for them in the middle of everything happening https://t.co/6BlnO9BEIO— DV (@DVMusicYT) April 30, 2023

The whole hood showed up and showed out https://t.co/y6k38DdEsm— ️3️⃣ (@P3Peso) April 29, 2023

Why the entire neighborhood come to help out https://t.co/SFBzVdDZtM— Daniel (@Rydolia) April 29, 2023

People from all over the street eventually caught up with them. They deserved it. https://t.co/DYcj6YKBtx— Malia (@malia_971) April 29, 2023

DEAD! It's for me how the whole neighbourhood went after them aswell. https://t.co/fPfFZ8mGDB— BOSS GIRL (@SamikwaMarie) April 29, 2023

Karma plus community- now that’s a combo!

Read all the Latest News here