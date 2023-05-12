Think You Have Sharp Eyes? Then Identify The Hidden Simpsons Character In This Puzzle

Optical illusions have always been a fascinating topic among people of all ages. They are intriguing, challenging and can be a great way to spend your leisure time. From simple brain teasers to complex puzzles, optical illusions come in various forms and they never cease to amaze us. Recently, a new illusion has been making rounds on social media that has left people scratching their heads. The challenge is to identify the character from an iconic TV series and while it may sound simple, it is no easy task.

This latest brain teaser has set the internet abuzz with excitement, as everyone tries to crack the puzzle and discover the hidden character. If you have strong eyesight and ability to recognise objects even when they are not completely clear, then this brain teaser is tailor-made for you.

Take a look at the picture below:

While some fans have already identified the character and the TV show it belongs to, others are struggling to differentiate whether it’s a character or a creature. The comment section is filled with a mix of amusing and clever responses, with some even causing readers to burst out laughing.

People have found a way to make even the most unexpected connections to the image, ranging from current US President Joe Biden to the Wolverine.

Commenting on the post, one user speculated it is, “Bernie or one of the grouchy men in balcony on Muppets.” Another user believed it was “a monster from Avatar the last air bender.” A third user thought it might be “Rick, from Rick and Morty.”

However, a Star Wars fan came to the conclusion that “it looks like Palpatine.”

The comments section is filled with a variety of guesses and theories, but were you able to guess the answer within seconds?

No luck?

Allow us to give you a clue: the character in question hails from the popular animated sitcom, The Simpsons.

If you were unable to guess the answer correctly, don’t worry, we’re here to help you. The character hidden in the optical illusion is none other than Mr. Burns, who was originally voiced by Christopher Collins and is now voiced by Harry Shearer.