This 10-year-old Girl Has Visited 50 Countries Without Missing A Single Day Of School

The term ‘globetrotter’ is used a lot on social media nowadays, mostly by travel bloggers who make a living out of documenting their fortnightly escapades. Travelling to distant countries and exploring the world is on the bucket list of many of us, but not everyone is that fortunate to accomplish it. To begin with, it will certainly cost you a fortune; and secondly, many of us are unable to take out time for ourselves from our fast-paced hectic work schedule to take a vacation abroad. While we take solace in watching travel bloggers visiting the world from our own homes, a 10-year-old has already visited about 50 different countries, probably making her one of the youngest globetrotters out there.

The young girl named Aditi Tripathi belongs to an Indian family settled in Greenwich, London. Her parents Deepak and Avilasha had decided that their child should be well-travelled soon after her birth. They also wanted to make sure that Aditi’s education is not jeopardised while doing so; hence, they chose school holidays, bank holidays and inset days to jet off to different countries. Aditi has not missed a single day of school due to her constant travelling. The couple spent almost Rs 21 lakh each year, just to give their daughter a taste of different cultures in the world. The accountant couple say that it is worth every penny. Deepak and Avilasha are so convinced that their daughter needs to see different cultures of the world, that they have cut down on other expenses. They have not bought a car, avoid dining out when they can and work from home, cutting down on commuting expenditure.

“She is fascinated by discovering new cultures, such as those found in Nepal, India, and Thailand,” said Deepak, according to a report in The Mirror. “She attended school for two and a half days a week when we first started travelling with her when she was three years old and in nursery school. Now, on Fridays, we pick her up immediately after she finishes school; and on Sundays, we reach home late at night, around 11 pm. Occasionally, we arrive on a Monday morning, and she goes to school directly from the airport. She has gained more friends and confidence as a result of her travels,” he revealed.

Aditi has travelled almost all of Europe, along with Asian countries like SIngapore, Indonesia and Thailand. Aditi and her adventurous parents have also scaled Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon, the three tallest mountains in the UK.