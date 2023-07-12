This 17-year-old Was Diagnosed With Hookworms After Being Buried In Sand For Fun

A 17-year-old teenager Michael Dumas from Memphis in Tennessee, US and several other people visiting a Florida beach were infected with hookworms in 2018. This story has been shared again to make people more cautious about the dangers of being submerged in sand.

According to a report in CBS News, Michael was on a trip to South Florida with friends and also visited Pompano Beach, North of Fort Lauderdale. A video creator Darren Benavides shared a clip that described what went wrong with Michael. The video starts with a voiceover informing you why you should never sit on the sand. It then shows a photo of Michael buried in the sand for fun and only his head visible, with some of his friends standing nearby.

Following the trip, Dumas returned to his home after enjoying the trip but little did he know what horror awaits him in the future. Michael started to feel uneasy due to an itch that became worse and he developed several of them on his buttocks as well. As informed in the clip, he eventually went to the doctor and was diagnosed with cutaneous larva migrans or hookworms. These hookworms originate from dogs when they poop in the sand or soil and then go into the human’s skin when they come in contact with the sand. Many parts of Michael’s body were affected as he was fully submerged in the sand but he recovered with anti-parasite medication.

One of the social media users questioned whether Michael had not showered after he returned to his home. A user replied that she had the same thoughts but she remembered watching a show that informed her that showering does not have any impact to stop hookworms. Others wrote that tourists should not take dogs on the beach and it is also illegal to take these animals on beaches in the United Kingdom. Some also feared that they will experience a similar problem when they visit beaches.

CBS News had reported that Michael, who was infected with the hookworms, had to soak himself in bleach water every day to get treated. The Dumas family claimed they reached out to county officials in Florida. They wanted them to warn others about the parasites in Pompano Beach but did not receive any help.