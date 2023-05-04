This 1943 Question Paper Shows How Smart 10-Year-Olds Were Back Then

The education systems around the world keep upgrading based on new findings, technological advancements and more as the older ways gradually decline in efficiency. This is the reason that our education differs from our grandparents’ immensely even though we select the same stream and subjects as them. For example, back in the day, automobile engineers only had to learn mechanical engineering. However, today, Electronic Vehicles or EVs have made it mandatory for the same engineers to understand the foundations of electronic circuitry to build a car. To show the difference between an 80-year-old curriculum and the present-day curriculum, retired IAS Badri Lal Swarnakar shared a Class 5 question paper on commerce.

Look at the standard of #Class_V papers in the half yearly #examination in 1943-44 in #India. The #matric_system has made the system so easy! pic.twitter.com/kMYoP2fgnL— Badri Lal Swarnkar IAS (Retired) (@BLSwarnkar2) May 2, 2023

The tweet was shared with the text, “Look at the standard of Class 5 papers in the half-yearly examination in 1943-44 in India. The education system has made the exams so easy!” The photograph showed the questions to be tougher than they are today. Kids in Class 5 do not even have a paper of commerce. All the commerce they learn is from questions on the mathematics paper.

The maximum marks for the 1943-44 paper are 100 and the pass marks are mentioned as 33. The exam duration is labelled to be 2.5 hours and the questions seem easy as an adult, but the reality only comes to light when a 10-year-old is asked to solve the paper.

The questions vary from the price of gold to money spent on flour and even ask the student to write a business letter asking for the market price. Compared to the questions asked to students back then, the papers that kids attempt today are fairly easy. While today, a child is only clear about the concept of mathematics and hardly understands its application in real-life scenarios, the commerce paper from 80 years ago educated children from a young age to understand what commerce is and how basic mathematics is applied to its concepts to help understand the application of numbers better.

Read all the Latest News here