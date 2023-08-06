This 1984 Engineering Batch Has A Website, WhatsApp Group And They Travel The World Together

College friendships hold a unique significance, often being the most profound and transformative relationships in an individual’s life. While many of us hope for these connections to last a lifetime, a prime example comes from the 1984 college batch, setting friendship goals. A user on Instagram recently posted about how his father’s entire college batch is still connected and travels together around the world.

Nazreen Fazal shared a video showcasing her father and his friends during their recent journey across Europe. What makes this particularly heartwarming is that these friends are the very same individuals he shared his college years with back in 1984. Despite nearly four decades having passed since their college graduation, the bond between her father and his college buddies remains unbreakable. Notably, a significant number of them were also present at her wedding. She pointed out that their group has a dedicated website and a WhatsApp group, facilitating coordination and trip planning. Furthermore, they’ve established a travel committee complete with a chairman, finance experts, logistical planners, and even an entertainment team.

“I haven’t met any group like my dad and his friends. How can people stay in touch for 40 years and go on trips together in their retirement years? It is incredible, so I took it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience this friendship and camaraderie up close. It was super tiring with two small kids with me, and I definitely didn’t see the places as I would have liked to. But it was amazing to be a part of this group. To see their energy as they explored the city late into the night and still woke up early next morning to go for group walks," she wrote.

Watch the full video here:

Posted on July 31, the video has gone viral across social media. It has attained 2.5 million views. Many Instagram users shared their insights in the comments section.

One of the users wrote, “Similar energy and activities in Army Officers groups who passed out together. Still going strong after 50 years of being commissioned together in 1972. Going to Bali this year to commemorate the commissioning anniversary."

“This is truly incredible!!! Wow! I can’t even imagine the sheer amount of determination and empathy it would have taken certain few people who would be the planners and glue of the group to maintain this level of connection for 40 years," said another.

This is what true friendship goals look like. Right? What do you think?