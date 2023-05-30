This 2013 Tweet By MS Dhoni Is The Ultimate Take On Finisher 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics took Chennai Super Kings past the finish line in a last-ball thriller finish in the IPL 2023 final. With 10 needed off the last 2 deliveries, it was never going to be an easy task. Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma looked in complete control with his toe-crushing Yorkers in the ultimate over. But all things changed with a confident straight hit by Jadeja. The southpaw hit Sharma straight for a maximum to take CSK closer to their 5th IPL title. A boundary down the leg closed the game for Chennai Super Kings, scripting a sensational comeback after the last season’s disappointment. With Chennai’s thriller win, an old tweet by MS Dhoni praising Jadeja’s ability to finish the game seems to have attracted attention from cricket fans.

“When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will it with one ball to spare,” Dhoni had tweeted in 2013.

When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare !!— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 13, 2013

Dhoni’s tweet sums up the action in Match 16 of the IPl 2013 when CSK needed off the final ball to register a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. When it looked almost certain that RCB had taken the match home, the match turned on its head. Trying to hit RP Singh’s delivery, Jadeja ended up hitting it straight into the hands of the fielder at third man. But even before RCB could celebrate, it was found that RP had overstepped, giving Chennai a win with one ball to spare.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited IPL 2023 final was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday after being postponed for a day due to rain. Winning the toss, Dhoni asked Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans to bat first. The defending champions got off to a flying start, almost recreating their batting performance against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. While in form Shubman Gill departed after playing an important 39-run inning, it was Sai Sudarshan who stole the show with his bat. The youngster scored 96 off 47 deliveries to take his side past the first-ever 200-run total in an IPL final.

When Chennai walked in to chase, the game was delayed by rain once more. After much wait, the match finally resumed at 12:10 AM with a revised 171 target in 15 years. Chennai openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devn Conway did not waste much time and took the side off to a dream start. While two back-to-back wickets brought Gujarat Titans back in the game, the five-time champions managed to get past the finish line thanks to small but important innings by Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja.