This 21-year-old Hen Is Now Guinness World Record Holder For Being The World's Oldest Living Chicken

The lifespan of a chicken usually ranges between five and ten years. Sometimes, the lifespan may vary because of different breeds and other factors. Do you know the world’s oldest chicken has reached an impressive age of 20 years and 272 days? A couple from Michigan, USA, has a no-kill farm with various animals, including chickens. Among these, a chicken named Peanut holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest living chicken. As per reports, the owner of the chicken, Marsi Parker Darwin, stated in an interview, “The average chicken lives five to eight years, so it’s quite an achievement.” She added, “Peanut is a little sassy chicken; if she doesn’t get her blueberry yoghurt in the morning, I hear about it.” She also mentioned that Peanut is a healthy chicken. Peanut has a healthy lifestyle, but this was not the same when she was born. The owner mentioned that her mother had left her before hatching, and Marsi had thought that it was a rotten egg. Marsi was about to throw the egg into the pond when she heard a noise coming from inside.

Marsi stated, “I gently peeled the shell, and there she was, this wet little mess on my hand.” Marsi had tried to give Peanut back to her mother, but the mother refused to accept her. Marsi decided to raise the baby and named her Peanut because of her small size.

In the video, it can be seen that the chicken is playing with the cats and having a good time with her friends and owner, Marsi.

The 21-year-old chicken still lives in the same living room with other animals like dogs and cats. The animals love to spend time with each other, and the chicken refuses to stay outside. Peanut comes inside the house and spends some time with Marsi, sometimes watching TV with her.

The oldest chicken on record earlier was Muffy, who died at the age of 23 years and 152 days in 2011.