This 25-year-old UK Chef Hasn't Eaten Solid Meal In 8 Years

We all believe that it is impossible to live without a grain of food or a drop of water for a long time. But guess what? Loretta Harmes from the UK, a chef by profession, has not eaten a solid meal in the last eight years. The 25-year-old is extremely passionate about cooking and hence has continued to pursue her dream by whipping up some of the most delectable dishes.

Reportedly, as a child, Loretta used to face stomach problems but continued eating. At the age of 18, she woke up with unbearable pain. It took her doctors years to figure out what was wrong with her. She was asked to change her diet but nothing worked.

As per a BBC report, one of the doctors was convinced that she has anorexia and hence put her in an eating disorder unit where patients were expected to finish their meals in a limited time frame and no one was allowed to leave the table till she finished her food, which led to her getting bullied. Anorexia is a type of eating disorder distinguished by unusually low body weight and a fear of gaining weight.

In 2015, Loretta Harmes found out that she was unable to eat because of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS), a rare syndrome that causes gastroparesis. It means that whatever she eats remains in her stomach and does not reach the small intestine and hence the food remains undigested.

So, how does she survive without necessities? Well, Loretta is fed by a bag which bypasses her digestive system and goes through her bloodstream. A Hickman line goes to her heart which feeds her for 18 hours a day every single day. The bag contains a liquid which is filled with nutrients she needs like proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes. But with the bag, arises a problem of sepsis. Despite its drawback, she has faced many obstacles and the bag has restored her weight and energy.

The interesting thing is that Loretta is a chef and cooks various food dishes but she cannot taste them. So how does she know what her food tastes like? It turns out that she cooks by relying on her olfactory senses. She uses her knowledge, intuition and smell to dish out delicious recipes. She makes her friends and family taste the food to understand if the balance of flavours is right.