This 27-year-old UP Man Can Recite 150 Car Names Alphabetically And Replicate Their Sounds

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 12:41 IST

Delhi, India

He can also make the sounds of cars when they pass through highways.

Sarthak Sharma, a 27-year-old resident of Ghazipur village, shared that during his childhood, he used to watch car programs on foreign television channels.

Talent abounds globally, with individuals showcasing a wide range of skills. Everywhere you look, people possess remarkable abilities that can leave you astonished. Take, for example, a young man from Ghazipur village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, whose captivating vocal talent lies in reciting the names of luxury cars alphabetically. This individual’s exceptional skill has garnered significant admiration and acclaim.

This man doesn’t just recall hundreds of car names but also knows which ones produce specific sounds when they start. Remarkably, he has a knack for mimicking those sounds too. It’s worth noting that this talented young man hails from a modest village and has never received formal training in this craft. His passion for imitating car and vehicle noises has been with him since childhood, and he has showcased this remarkable talent in various Firozabad events and programs.

Sarthak Sharma, a 27-year-old resident of Ghazipur village, shared that during his childhood, he used to watch car programs on foreign television channels. Gradually, he began memorising the names of both Indian and foreign vehicles. Additionally, he put a unique twist on car names by creating them using English alphabets.

Sarthak mentioned that in 2012, he started listening to vehicle sounds and subsequently mastered the art of replicating them. Today, he can recreate the sounds of approximately 150 different vehicles and can even describe how these vehicles sound when they pass through highways or expressways using only his voice.

The 27-year-old has an impressive repertoire of foreign car names in addition to Indian ones, which he recites alphabetically. His knowledge encompasses vehicles from various countries, including Japan, the UK and the US. Furthermore, he possesses the skill to imitate the sounds associated with these cars. According to him, vehicles fall into three main categories: luxury cars, SUVs and compact cars, each with distinct sounds.

Besides, the record for identifying the highest number of car models belongs to S Iniyan, born on December 1, 2017, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. At just 3 years, 3 months and 5 days old, he managed to recall and name 125 national and international car models within a remarkable time of 5 minutes and 17 seconds. This achievement was officially confirmed on March 6, 2021.

