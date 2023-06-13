This 500-Year-Old Stone In Panipat Can Still Predict Weather Conditions

In this era of technology, anyone can search for anything from anywhere in the world and will get an accurate answer. We can stay at our homes all the time and will be able to gather information on whatever we desire. The same thing goes for the weather condition, we can get information in a few seconds.

The meteorological department predicts the weather in advance and then we can check the forecast for the whole week. The forecasting technology is so good these days that it can predict storms, earthquakes, tsunamis, etc so that people are prepared for the worst.

So, have you ever thought about how our ancestors, the people with no technology, belonging to ancient times, used to check the weather? There were methods adopted by these people, and even today some of these methods are used in some places and communities. An interesting claim came to light recently that a stone in Panipat tells the weather forecast. The rare stone is said to be 500 years old. It has been claimed that the stone was working for the Meteorological Department for years.

The Dargah of ‘Bu Ali Qalandar Shah’, which was built in the middle of Panipat, consists of stones that are hundreds of years old. Among these stones, there was one rare stone called the ‘Mausam Stone’, simply meaning weather stone.

It is claimed that our ancestors used this stone to forecast the weather in those times when there was no sign of modern technology. As per the locals, the stone changes its temperature beforehand and this is how it predicts the weather.

Just as bizarre as it is fascinating, isn’t it?