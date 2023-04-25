This 7 Seater Electric Bike Looks Straight Out Of Ajay Devgn's Golmaal

The idea of a tandem bike may initially bring to mind the characters played by Ajay Devgn, Tushar Kapur, Sharman Joshi and Arshad Warsi in the popular Golmaal franchise. This recent development from Rajasthan proves it can be more than a movie prop. Thanks to the efforts of a local inventor, the tandem bike has been transformed into a practical mode of public transportation. This unique version of the electric bike has the capacity to carry up to seven people. The bike seems to have become a sensation in the locality.

This innovative tandem bike has captured the attention of the public due to its impressive capacity and environmentally friendly nature. The bike’s seating capacity of almost 7 people makes it a practical solution for those who need to transport multiple passengers at once.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption in Hindi that roughly translated to, “No matter which country makes progress, but innovation can be done only in our Rajasthan."

Watch the video here:

For those who don’t know, a tandem bike is a type of bike designed to be ridden by two or more people sitting one behind the other. Unlike a regular bike where there is only one seat, a tandem bike has multiple seat options. The rider in the front controls the steering, braking and shifting gears.

The tandem bike created in Rajasthan has received a positive response from the public. Many people have expressed their admiration for the innovation of the man behind the creation of the bike.

Sharing their reaction, a user wrote, “Yahi to Rajasthan wale Ki khasiyat Hai,” (This is the speciality of people from Rajasthan), another wrote, “Jugad lift,” a third user commented.”

“Way to go, brother,” read another reply.

A few users asked if there was a way that they could buy the bike.

On the other hand, some users chose to share fire, hearts and smiles in their reactions.

This unique approach to transportation highlights the innovative spirit of India. The video showcases the possibilities of unconventional solutions to common problems.

The video has received over 7 lakh views on Instagram.

