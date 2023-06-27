This 73-year-old US Woman Only Dates Men Younger Than Her

A 73-year-old woman Kelly felt lonely after she moved across the USA from California to New Jersey. She was miles away from friends, family, or any partners. Now, Kelly has made a profile on the Cougar Life application which links younger people with older women. What prompted Kelly to make a profile on this application? She has revealed more about this in a conversation with The Daily Mail.

Kelly said that she watched a documentary that showed an elderly woman dating men who were younger than her. Kelly felt that it was not a bad idea and that if this seems interesting to her, she should do it. She then came across the Cougar Life app which links Cougar singles and hot young men.

She made a profile on this application but didn’t remain active on it for a long time. However, Kelly said that when she logged in again to her profile, she was stunned by the huge number of clicks. According to Kelly, this was one of the happy moments in her life. At first, the 73-year-old lady thought that she was committing a mistake by proceeding further. But then, she took a call and has since then dated many young men on the application since then.

According to Kelly, she can fend for herself and that’s one of the reasons she likes to date younger men. Kelly said that she has been in relationships with many elder men as well. But she doesn’t like the fact that men of her age are dependent on someone to complete their chores.

She feels that younger men treat their women counterparts equally and that feels appealing to her. Initially, she was apprehensive about being in relationships with younger men. But now, she doesn’t feel hesitation in younger dating men.

Kelly also spilled the beans about the first man she met on the dating app. She met the person from Vancouver, Canada. According to Kelly, they only texted on the app and have not met physically. She further said that they have become best friends as of now but didn’t disclose her plans.