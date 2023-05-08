This 78-Year-Old Lemon Soda Seller From Amritsar Is A Real-Life Hero

In the sea of endless bizarre food videos, an elderly man is winning hearts on social media thanks to his humble and simple lemon soda recipe. The 78-year-old man earns his livelihood by selling soda on the narrow lanes of Amritsar. In the video, posted on Twitter, the old man is seen making the drink from scratch, using fresh lemons and soda water while standing in the scorching heat. The elderly man has impressed people on the internet with his spirit and hard work.

The video is from a street near Golden Temple and the 78-year-old man reveals that he has been selling soda for 25 years. Despite their old age, the man has no other option but to work as there is no one to support him financially. While many become dependent on others or start begging in such situations, this elderly man says he prefers to earn his living through honest work.

Sharing the motivational video, a Twitter user named Hatinder Singh revealed that the elderly man has poor eyesight and also faces difficulty in hearing.

Despite all the physical challenges, he carries his soda cart throughout the day under scorching heat to earn a livelihood.

Social media users are left heartbroken and emotional listening to his story.

Reacting to the clip, a user appreciated the man’s self-confidence and commented, “Not once did he ask for any help. Thanks for bringing his story here and share his name too, if u can.”

Another user praised his generation’s work ethic and added, “That generation, hats off. Waheguruji Ka Khalsa Waheguruji ki Fateh! Punjabis never beg.”

Expressing concern, a third user wrote, “Really broke my heart, tear in my eyes, please let us know how we can help him so that he can find some ease in his life.”

Another user praised his hard work and honesty, writing, “Absolutely, hardworking people, honest, sincere, struggling to make ends meet are the real Heroes, not the Black money Crorepatis. I hope that Karma works to reward him.”

Seeing the video, many people offered to help the elderly man. While the man doesn’t use a mobile phone, the man, who posted the clip, said he has sent some local friends to find the old man’s whereabouts and soon he’ll share more information about him.

