This 78-year-old Walking 3 Km Daily To School Proves Age Is Just A Number

A 78-year-old man in Mizoram’s Champhai walks 3 kilometres to school every day to fulfil the pursuit of completing his education. Born in 1945, the man named Lalringthara is currently in class 9. Hailing from the Khuangleng village in Champhai district, Lalringthara, unfortunately, lost his father at an early age. To make financial ends meet, he was forced to lend support to his mother leaving his studies behind. During his interaction with the Times of India, the man said the age factor can never deter him from pursuing his burning passion to gain knowledge. “Age will not deter me from pursuing knowledge,” he said.

It is suggested that the 78-year-old had to take multiple breaks while gaining education owing to extreme poverty and untoward circumstances. But determined to study, he resumed his school when conditions seemed favourable. Lalringthara was merely in the second grade when he moved to Khuangleng village. It wasn’t until three years later that his mother could afford to enrol him back in school. He was admitted in the fifth grade, but the schooling didn’t last long. He was placed under the care of her relatives who had indifferent attitudes towards education. While living with his relatives, Lalringthara worked in a paddy field to eke out a living.

After passing the eighth standard, he went to the local Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan High School for admission. Despite recurring breaks in his education, he taught himself the Mizo language and is currently working as a security guard at a church. It was his desire to learn English that made him return to school. Lalringthara desires to write applications in English and wants to be capable of understanding the news telecast.

Previously, a similar story of a 81-year-old man who returned back to school at the age of 77 to complete his lifelong dream of learning, melted multiple hearts on social media. The man from Brazil had to leave school to support his family but he always dreamt of reading books. “He fulfilled his dream and now dedicates several hours a day to his studies. He taught us to never give up," the 81-year-old’s grandkid was quoted saying in the caption of a Twitter video.

(Brazil) "My grandfather is 81 years old. At 9, he left school to go work. He always dreamed of reading—at 77 we enrolled him in school. He fulfilled his dream & now dedicates several hours a day to his studies. He taught us to never give up.”🎥rebeca.scspic.twitter.com/ijIF9uF20d— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 27, 2021

The clip shows the old man reading a book which is followed by a picture of him alongside one of his classmates who happens to be a kid.