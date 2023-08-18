This Abandoned Football Stadium In England Has A Rich History

Leyton Orient was the only football team in Leyton (England) for 130 years, from its founding in 1881 to 2011. Leyton FC’s 4,000-seat stadium was only a 20-minute stroll away from their Brisbane Road home, with Oliver Road and Church Road next to them. It is still there, even though it was abandoned over a decade ago. Even though Japanese knotweed is quickly taking over the terraces and the west stand has turned into a fridge graveyard, the Leyton Stadium, formerly known as the Hare & Hounds, is still standing.

Amazingly, you can still take a stroll in it. As you enter, you begin to imagine the history this old building must hold. For instance, did you know that Harry Kane first encountered the beautiful game of football here? Where did the future manager of a Spanish powerhouse spend his one season? The Reverend Morgan Lloyd purchased a pitch behind The Lion & Key in 1868 to start E10’s first football club. This is where Leyton FC’s history begins.

The Leyton Football Club Stadium was home to Leyton FC before it was disbanded in 2011 after a 143-year history, the Daily Star news website reported. Severe financial difficulties caused the club to stop its operation. Now for 12 years, this place is in absolute ruins. Urban Explorer Orlando UK has taken photos of the ruins which show broken chairs, fallen stands and grass-grown pitches.

While rotting nets are hanging in the goal, faded sponsor signs are still visible. The only indications of life are the nearby homes, a pub and an Indian eatery. When chairman Kostas Sophoklius and former director Philip Foster were found guilty of a £16 million VAT fraud in 2009, things started to go south.

A brief ban for failure to pay league dues coincided with the club’s relegation from the division in January 2011, when financial issues reached their climax. After this, without giving a reason, the club’s president, secretary, players, and management, everyone had to quit. The club ceased to exist. There are many such stadiums in Britain like Rotherham’s Millmoor and Scarborough’s McCain Stadium, which too share the same fate and are now closed.