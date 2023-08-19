This Ahmedabad Shop Made 'Gulab Jamun Doughnut' And Now Foodies Can't Stop Praising It

When discussing diverse desserts, doughnuts emerge as a convenient and incredibly delicious option. These deep-fried dough balls have evolved significantly over time. While the allure of a warm, freshly glazed doughnut remains unmatched, it has undergone numerous variations with tantalising fillings and toppings like chocolate, strawberry, and much more. However, have you ever come across the existence of an Indian version of the classic doughnut? A viral video that showcases an Ahmedabad-based sweet shop offering gulab jamun doughnuts has been given a thumbs up by the internet community. And if you are wondering, these are not bizarre food combinations.

The video starts by showcasing a tray brimming with Gulab Jamun-shaped doughnuts. The vendor skillfully spoons cream onto them, ensuring the doughnut’s characteristic ring shape remains intact. Following that, for the toppings, he delicately positions 1-2 saffron strands, a scattering of rose petals, and a final touch of crushed pistachios. It’s safe to say that the Gulab Jamun doughnuts are incredibly tempting. The video was posted by a food vlogger named Harshit. The accompanying caption on the video reads, “Share with Diehard Gulabjamun fans… Gulabjamun Doughnuts, Gwalia Sweets, Ahmedabad."

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshit | Ahmedabad Foodie (@foodiepopcorn)

Isn’t it just irresistible? The video featuring the gulab jamun doughnut has garnered a staggering 3.3 million views on the photo and video-sharing platform. Instagram users have also enthusiastically embraced this Indian take on the classic doughnut.

One of the Instagrammers claimed it to be good stuff, stating, “Now this is some really good stuff…didn’t ruin anything, no chocolate no cheese no Mayo no 1kg butter ….just a different take on our fav dish without hurting any sentiments."

Another mentioned that this dish is available in every shop in Kolkata. “This is found in every sweet shop in Kolkata! Also called Chanar jalebi, it’s a variation of Gulab jamun or Bengali pantua! It’s not aamitti that’s a different sweet altogether."

“This is so far a good food innovation I saw on instagram since months but really good. Because they are not disturbing the recipe and ruining it they have just changed the shape and name but the recipe authenticity is still there," reads one of the comments.

“Creative concept…Same gulab jamun with different shape without ruining it. I didn’t expect to be drooling this bad at this masterpiece, it has been ages since I last saw people not messing up with our favorites," added another.

What do you think about this Indian twist on the doughnut? Would you consider giving it a try?